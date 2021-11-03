WESTFIELD
Jose ‘Tino’ Martin Medina Jr.
Nov. 11, 1942 - Oct. 28, 2021
Jose “Tino” Martin Medina Jr., age 78, of Westfield, formerly of Waukesha, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, due to complications from COVID-19. Tino was born on November 11, 1942, in Sheboygan, to Jose and Natalia (Garcia) Medina Sr. He met and married his soulmate, Bonnie Reshel, who was the love of his life and he was hers as well, on October 27, 1984, in Waukesha. Tino worked at Hein-Werner for 30 years then Waukesha Engine for 15-plus years. He retired in 2010 and moved to Westfield. Tino enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family. Not only was he a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, he was a role model and a big influence who left a lasting impact on everyone he met.
Tino is survived by his wife, Bonnie; five children, Lori Medina of Waukesha, Jessica (Brian) Devorse of Watertown, Trista Medina of Westfield, Mason Lewis of Westfield and Robert Hood of Waukesha; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Jose, Noah, Drake and Baby Bonnie; one great-grandson, Wesley; his mother, Natalia Medina of Waukesha; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, two brothers, Jesse and Carlos, and grandson Colton.
A private family memorial in Tino’s honor will be held at a later date.
Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences, visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.