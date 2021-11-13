EAST TROY
Joseph A. ‘Busi’ Busateri Sr.
Feb. 24, 1937 — Nov. 3, 2021
Joseph A. “Busi” Busateri Sr. of East Troy (formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Waukesha) peacefully entered eternal life on November 3, 2021, at the age of 84.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan (nee Hoffman), and he was the devoted father of Ted (Dympna), Rose Horn, Joseph (Stacee), John (Colleen), Paul (Michelle) and Stephen (Amy) Busateri. He was the proud Nanu of 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; beloved brother of Ninfi (Byron) Roe, Nancy Busateri, Rosemary (Michael) Wussow; and brother-in-law of Larry (Sue) Hoffman. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St., Mukwonago, on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
On Monday, November 22, at 11 a.m. a Latin Requiem Funeral High Mass will be offered at St. Pius V Roman Catholic Church, 425 Grand Ave., Mukwonago. Private family burial with full mlitary honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.