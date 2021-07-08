OCONOMOWOC
Joseph D. Counsell
June 2, 1985 — June 30, 2021
Joseph D. Counsell of Oconomowoc, age 36, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on June 30, 2021. He was born on June 2, 1985, to Timothy and Susan (Warzyn) Counsell in Oconomowoc.
Joey is survived by his parents; his siblings, Meghan (Martin) Morris, Kristin (Joshua) Pakenham, Jamie (Michael) Barker and Nicole (Paul) Nickolaus; his nieces and nephews, Cole, Ella, Makayla, Nolan, Mason, Mallory, Molly, Tucker, Miles, Liam, Wesley, Jocelyn and Nora; his girlfriend, Christie Ryan; and many other cousins, family and friends. Joey was a proud godfather to Cole, Mason and Jocelyn.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 12 p.m. noon on Wednesday, July 7, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc. A visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial followed at St. Jerome Cemetery. In honor of Joey, please come dressed in your favorite Hawaiian shirt or sports jersey.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Uncle Joey’s Endowment Fund.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.