Joseph “Joe” Louis Lakota
Joseph “Joe” Louis Lakota, 80, a former longtime resident of Oconomowoc and native of Wisconsin, passed away in Diamondhead, Mississippi, surrounded by family and went to live with Jesus on March 15th after a valiant battle with Mesothelioma.
Joe was born on August 31, 1940 to John and Marianne (Gyorke) Lakota in Milwaukee. After graduating from Rochester Agricultural High School in 1957, he went on to study Accounting at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1965. Joe also served in the United States Air Force Reserves from 1961 to 1967.
After graduation, he worked at Price Waterhouse & Co. in Milwaukee leaving in 1972 as a tax manager to start his own financial planning firm, Lakota & Associates, kicking off a 28-year career as a CPA/CLU.
In 1963, he met Judy (Nelson) Lakota while dancing at Muskego Beach Ballroom, and they wed in 1966, going on to have two children, Cathy and Craig. Joe loved being outdoors with his family and enjoyed golfing, biking, water skiing, camping, fishing, and duck hunting. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Joe believed in helping others and was actively involved in his community, volunteering with Rotary International, participating on local governing boards, and serving at the local Catholic church.
Joe held an unwavering faith in God, living by the mantra, “Trust in the Lord for He is good. His love is everlasting.”
Joe is predeceased by his parents and his brother, James Lakota. He is survived by his wife, Judy Lakota; his brother, John (Darlene) Lakota; his sister, Arlene (Jim) Meyer; his two children, Cathy (Brian) Basler and Craig (Karla Bustamante) Lakota; and his four grandchildren, Erik, Jocelyn, Abby and Joseph.
The family would like to thank the dedicated team from Notre Dame Hospice for their loving care.
A Celebration of Joe’s life will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Pass Christian MS on Saturday, March 27th with visitation from 9-11 am and a funeral mass at 11:00am. Another funeral mass will take place this summer in Sayner, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church new building fund (www.mhtcatholic.org/give/) or Notre Dame Hospice (notredamehealth.org/tribute-memorial-giving/).
