MILWAUKEE
Joseph ‘Joe’ Sabend
March 23, 1919 - Feb. 8, 2021
Joseph “Joe” Sabend reunited with his wife, Dorothy, on February 8, 2021, at the age of 101.
Loving father of Art “Boog” (the late Kathi Ann) Sabend and Sandra MacPherson. Proud grandpa of Lisa Sabend, Julie Sabend and Michael (Katie) Sabend. Great-grandpa of Logan and Hunter Sabend.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 15, at the Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072, from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Krause Funeral Home, 414-464-4640, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.