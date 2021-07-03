WAUKESHA
Joseph R. ‘J.R.’ Moro
Dec. 16, 1959 — June 30, 2021
Joseph R. “J.R.” Moro of Waukesha found eternal peace after bravely living with pancreatic cancer for five years on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 61. He was born in Cudahy on December 16, 1959 the son of Roscoe and Nancy (nee Sawchuk) Moro. After graduating from Oak Creek High School in 1978, Joe continued his studies at UW-Stout and The American College of Financial Studies. On October 12, 1985 he married Maria Casper at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Joe had a passion for helping others, which began while working with his father and led to a successful career in the finance and insurance industry. After a distinguished career with UnitedHealthcare, he followed his dream of owning his own business and became the principal agent and owner of Smart Medicare Solutions, LLC. He was a devout Catholic and longtime member of St. William Catholic Church. Joe loved to travel with his wife, family and friends, loved music, drumming and was a huge fan of the band Rush. His greatest passion in life was his family and he found great joy in spending time with his grandchildren.
He will be deeply missed by the love of his life for 35 years, Maria of Waukesha and their treasured children, Michael (Nikki) Moro of Eagle and Alissa (Andrew) Pickett of Sheboygan; his cherished grandchildren, Benjamin and Olivia Moro and Caroline, Silas and Annabelle Pickett; and his sisters, Debra (Doug) Howser, Dawn (John) Zastrow, Diana (Ken) Goane and Denise (Greg) Lindeen. He is further survived by his mother-in-law Edelgard Casper; sisters-in-law and brothers-inlaw, Michaela (David) Peterson and Alfred (Rhonda) Casper, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and numerous outstanding friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Richard Casper.
Visitation will be held at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53188 on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. The funeral Mass will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe’s name are appreciated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or online at pancan.org.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.