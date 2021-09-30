Joseph V. Unrein
Joseph V. Unrein passed away Sept. 26, 2021, at age 85. He was the beloved husband of Shirley and is survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, Oct. 7, from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m., at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Oconomowoc, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.. Interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Elm Grove, will be private.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or for online obit, condolences or to receive directions visit www.churchandchapel.com.