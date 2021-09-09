VERONA
Joshua Russell Morgan
Oct. 24, 1980 - Aug. 29, 2021
Joshua Russell Morgan, age 40, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, following a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Katherine (Perlewitz) Morgan, whom he married on Oct. 15, 2011. Josh was the beloved father, friend, and companion to Chance and Elias Morgan. Josh was born in Oconomowoc on Oct. 24, 1980, to Russell and Donna (Oakes) Morgan.
All who met Josh found in him an instant friend. He had a knack for finding common ground and a sense of humor so dry that only the gleam in his eye gave away his antics. His fun-loving personality and generous heart made him the perfect buddy to his 4- and 7-year-old sons. His family was the light of his life and there was no greater honor for him than to be called husband and dad.
Josh was a 1999 graduate of Oconomowoc High School and received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2004. He was an account manager at Viking Cues in Middleton.
Josh loved all sports, particularly the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers football teams. Even more, he enjoyed teaching and practicing the different sports with his sons and cheering them on as they began youth athletics.
Josh took so much pride in Chance and Elias. He loved to sneak the boys into the local quarry on summer weekends before it officially opened so they could swim before the crowds arrived.
He preferred to be surrounded by nature Ñ in particular spending time outdoors hunting opening weekend with his dad, brother, and uncle. Another of his favorite pastimes was duck hunting. He cherished summer vacations which were spent fishing and boating with his sons, wife, and family on the lake.
Josh is further survived by his brother Andrew Morgan, brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kelly (Shea) Perlewitz, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless good friends.
The family will hold a private burial.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family is asking all who knew him to contribute a story, anecdote or picture of him including your relationship and why the memory is important to you. Submissions will be compiled for a keepsake memory book for his children. Memory book contributions can be sent to Barb Perlewitz at barb.perlewitz@gmail.com.