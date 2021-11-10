PEWAUKEE
Joyce Fairhurst Kopp
June 7, 1928 - Nov. 2, 2021
Joyce Fairhurst Kopp, 93, of Pewaukee, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in her home of natural causes. Joyce was born on June 7, 1928, in Phillipsburg, N.J.
She graduated high school as valedictorian at Phillipsburg High and continued to the University of Rochester where she earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry.
In 1952, she married Marvin Kopp of White Plains, N.Y. She and Marvin made their home in West Stockbridge, Ma., and then in Schenectady, N.Y., where they raised their three children before moving to Waukesha in 1973.
An avid golfer, she also enjoyed all sports, travel and the outdoors, exploring nearly all of Wisconsin`s waterways by canoe, and the greater parts of the U.S. and the world on their travels. Known for her active mind and sense of humor, she engaged everyone she met in conversation, sharing ideas and insights, and always looking for a better idea or way of doing things.
She loved kites, gliders and all things that fly; kites, gliders, birds on the wing, skipping stones and fireworks, among others. She pursued dozens of hobbies as well as scientific and creative interests including gardening, photography, and natural-environmental causes, and was an unquenchable supporter of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Kopp; her children Dale Kopp and Peter Hubbard, James Kopp and wife Esperanza Gunheim, Marjorie and Peter Dirks; her grandchildren Joseph, Brynn, Katie and Liza; as well as loving friend and caregiver, Jean Lindemeyer.