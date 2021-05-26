WAUKESHA
Joyce M. Armstrong
Dec. 7, 1931 - May 22, 2021
Joyce Armstrong of Waukesha died peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the age of 89. Joyce was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 7, 1931. She was the daughter of John and Myrtle (nee Maxwell) Fitzgerald.
She was a member of St. William Catholic Church and a devout Catholic. As a parish member, Joyce taught religious education, was a minister of the Eucharist and president of the St. Vincent de Paul - St. Williams Conference. She also volunteered feeding and clothing to the less fortunate on behalf of St. Vincent De Paul Society.
Joyce had a kind and loving heart and those who knew her would always say how generous, welcoming and personable she was and how she carried herself with class, style and grace. She had an adventurous spirit. She loved to travel, enjoyed festivals, fireworks, dancing, gardening and taking her grandchildren to as many parades as possible, most favorably the Circus Parade downtown Milwaukee. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and friends, especially hanging out at Terrie and Bob’s cabin on Lake Wisconsin - thanks Terrie and Bob.
Professionally, Joyce worked in the banking industry for several years and later, she worked as a sales and hospitality director for Midway Hotel. Following her retirement at Midway, she took the position of sales coordinator at educational seminars throughout the Midwest. In her final years, she worked at the St. Vincent De Paul store as a sales associate into her 80s.
Joyce will be greatly missed by her children and their families: Colleen (Frank) of Medina Ohio, Mary Beth (Tom) Gotzler of Waukesha, Terrie (Bob) Boehnen of Waukesha, Susie (Ken) Bach of Des Moines, Mike (Beth) Armstrong of Galveston, Pat (Amy) Armstrong of Fishers, Indiana. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, Shawn (Christy), Ken (Rita), Tim (Jenny), Mandy (Jeff), Amy (Jim), Nicole, Dan (Jackie), Jess, Tim (April), Sam (Munashe), Justin, Bridget (Nick), Katie, Molly, Annie, Michael, Brenna, Maggie, Sean and Brady; 26 great grandchildren; brother Jack Fitzgerald of Dover, Ohio; and sister, Nancy Fitzgerald of Bath, Ohio. She is also survived by nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Larry.
The visitation for Joyce will be held on Tuesday, June 1, from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will immediately follow Mass at Salem Cemetery in Wales. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul Waukesha County, 818 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.