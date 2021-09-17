DELAFIELD
Joyce M. Portz
Joyce M. Portz of Delafield, formerly of Sun City, Ariz., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at age 90. She was born in Waukesha, the daughter of Clyde and Josephine Nichols.
Joyce married her high school sweetheart, Donald Portz, in 1951 and together they raised three wonderful children, Mike, Diane and Patty. She was a devoted special education teacher for the Kettle Moraine School District for many years. Following retirement, Joyce and Donald moved to Arizona where they lived for 30 years until Donald’s passing. Joyce loved golfing, book clubs, traveling with her friends and family, baking and babysitting her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Mike (Kathy), Diane (Kurt) and Patty (Carl); her grandchildren, Alyssa (Ryan), Carissa (George), Taylor and Paige; and her great-grandson Maverick. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents, Clyde and Josephine; and brothers Richard and K.C.
A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held on Friday, September 24, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. memorial service.
