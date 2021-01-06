WAUKESHA
Joyce Mae Schetter (nee Olson)
Joyce Mae Schetter (nee Olson), 82, of Waukesha, passed peacefully in her sleep on December 26, 2020.
Joyce is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Richard Schetter. She is also survived by her five children, Richard, Kenneth, Kathleen (Troy), Robert (Kari) and Barbara (Nick). She is deeply loved and missed by her four grandchildren, Jamie, Christopher, Jessica and Richard, and her 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her three brothers, Roger, Robert, and Jon, and by her sister, Sally.
Joyce was the eldest daughter of Martin and Ruth (Jernander) Olson of Cashton, where she grew up and graduated Salutatorian of Cashton High School.
Joyce loved to cook and read, and also enjoyed music and travel. She loved her family, and instilled in her children strong values and a love for others. She will be dearly missed, and is forever in our hearts.
Memorial visitation to be held Wednesday, January 13, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 9:30-10:45 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.