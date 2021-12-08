MADISON
Judith Ann McCoy
Feb. 9, 1943 - Dec. 5, 2021
Judith Ann McCoy (nee Koch) passed away in Madison on Sunday December 5, 2021, at the age of 78. She was born in Milwaukee on February 9, 1943, to parents Clarence and Helen Koch (nee Brannan). Judith loved traveling, old movies, and a good romance novel. She loved attending events with her grandkids. She was never happier than when the grandkids’ teams devoured her brownies. Judith was devoted to her church as a choir member and she helped run a booth at the church fair for many years. She enjoyed attending musicals with her husband, Stan. To the very end, she loved Culver’s onion rings. Judith was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and she all around loved her family.
Judith will be missed by her loving children: Kevin (Michelle) McCoy, Michael McCoy; grandchildren: Hennah and Mira; sister, Diane (the late Ken) Kurz; brother-in-law, Ronald (Jan) McCoy; and niece Jennifer Harbison. Her parents preceded in death.
Services for Judith will be held on Friday, December 11, 2021, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188 from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. For those that would like to join virtually please use the link below at 11:30 a.m. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2183057532. The link will also be available on our website. Memorials are appreciated to The American Diabetes Association and Agrace Hospice.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.