OCONOMOWOC
Judith ‘Judy’ A. Leonard
Judith “Judy” A. Leonard, age 83, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease and a brief diagnosis with COVID-19.
Judy is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Don E. Leonard. She is also survived by her brother Chico (Sally) Holiday; her loving daughter Kathy (Carl) Mercier; daughter-in-law Cathy (Gary) Leonard; her grandchildren Angela (De’Angelo) Sinclair, Gina (Nick) Amundsen, Donnie (Jessica) Leonard, Carl Mercier, Christopher Mercier and Daniel Mercier; and great-grandchildren Devon, Joshua, Bentley, Ryder, James and Addison; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Hazel Vergolino; her siblings Bill Vergolino and Marie Burgarino; her son Don J. Leonard; and grandson Tony Leonard.
Judy taught acrobatics at her studio in Brookfield, and continued to teach acrobatics at the Oconomowoc Recreation Center after moving to Oconomowoc. She was also a dietary supervisor at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for many years. Judy also went on to enjoy many different jobs around Oconomowoc from Elliots, Ben Franklin and Tobin’s to name a few. She was an avid crafter from sewing, card and jewelry making, scrapbooking, quilling, stained glass work, silk flower baskets and more. She was an artist whose medium was not only paint and canvas, but also love, laughter, and amazing Italian dinners. Judy and Don were members of a local dance club and enjoyed traveling to different venues with friends for live music and dancing. She and Don along with friends took many bus trips to Nashville, Branson, Yellowstone, New York and Canada. Her favorite vacation was to Hawaii. Judy loved her family and enjoyed attending dance recitals, car races, and school performances for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending little league and high school baseball games for her grandchildren. Judy was deeply loved by her family. Her kind heart and spirit will be missed.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc or the Alzheimer’s Association. Donate online at https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/other_ways_to_give/tributes. To make donations over the phone, call 800-272-3900, or by mail, National Processing Center, Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011 (include a note indicating whom this donation is in memory of if a tribute or memorial).
A private Mass of Christian Burial for Judy’s family will be held on Monday, January 25, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, at 10 a.m., with a visitation for family beginning at 9 a.m. Judy’s service will be streamed live on the following link through St. Jerome’s Catholic Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYdJHKy8NTX7e_2AvDz_78Q/videos?reload=9.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.