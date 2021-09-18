DELAFIELD
Judith ‘Judy’ A. Shanks
Jan. 19, 1949 - Sept. 10, 2021
Judith “Judy” A. Shanks, 72, of Delafield, died peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on September 10, 2021.
Judy was born in Antigo on January 19, 1949, the daughter of Lyle F. and Doris M. (Baker) Shanks. She graduated from Sussex Hamilton High School in 1967 and Waukesha Technical College, earning a degree as a nurse’s aide. Judy spent her working career as an aide for the elderly. She loved fishing, bowling, dancing and watching both wrestling and horror movies.
Judy is survived by her siblings, Diane (Ron) Flitsch, Ken (Patty) Shanks, Gene Shanks and Robin (Kim) Shanks; longtime friend, Glen Thoss; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The memorial service for Judy will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 24, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, with Chaplain Michele Scherer officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Antigo, at a future date.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at both Lake Country Landing Assisted Living and AngelsGrace Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either of the above-mentioned organizations.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family.