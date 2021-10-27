BROOKFIELD
Judith Kay Nelson
Judith Kay Nelson of Brookfield, a devoted wife and mother of three and career registered nurse, died peacefully on Oct. 22, 2021, in her sleep. She was 83. She been in fragile health following a stroke in 2016, which led to the use of a wheelchair.
Judy was a 1976 graduate of the Milwaukee Area Technical School of Nursing and later took temporary-help nursing assignments at such businesses as Miller Brewing, General Electric Medical Systems, several Milwaukee area foundries, and Mount Sinai Hospital. In all, her nursing career spanned 25 years, much of the time working as an occupational health nurse.
She was born in Lomira, the daughter of Kenneth and Jo Rhein, operators of a Holstein dairy farm. After graduation from Lomira High School, she attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she met her husband to-be, Bill Nelson. They were surprised to learn they shared the same July 13 birthday and were married in 1958.
As a young mother, she focused her energies on family Ñ Bill, her journalist husband, and three children, Chris, Brenda and Brian.
The Nelson family lived in Janesville, Freeport, Ill., and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before buying a home in Elm Grove. Almost two decades later, Bill and Judy moved a few miles away, to neighboring Brookfield. Judy served as a Cub Scout den mother, and assisted in the leadership of Brownie and Girl Scout troops. She also was a member of Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church and she served on its personal-care committee for a term.
Survivors are husband Bill; daughter Brenda Davis of Brookfield; sons Christopher of Augusta and Brian of Brookfield; 10 grandchildren; and one great granddaughter. She is also survived by a sister, Beth Johnson of Madison, and two brothers, Chuck Rhein of Lomira and David Rhein of Portland, Ore.
Visitation will be October 30 at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, 2366 N. 80th St., from 1 p.m. until the services at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Brett Swanson presiding. She will be laid to rest in the family plot at Ebenezer Cemetery, Lomira.
Jelacic Funeral Home, 414-466-2134, is serving the family. Visit online at www.jelacicfuneralhome.com.