HARTLAND
Judith P. Klink (nee Pfeiffer)
July 13, 1927 - Jan. 25, 2021
Heaven has received another beautiful angel. Judith P. Klink (nee Pfeiffer) of Hartland, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 25, 2021.
She was born July 13, 1927, in Hartland, to Franklin and Della Pfeiffer. Judy was a wonderful wife, mother and friend. Her kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. She was a devoted Catholic, her love of Christ was evident in her everyday life. When she was not spending time with her family, she was volunteering with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Waukesha and the St Charles St Vincent de Paul food pantry in Hartland.
She loved going to the family cabin in the Northwoods, bird and wildlife watching, shopping, gardening and celebrating life with her family. Judy truly brought joy to all around her, she was such an incredible woman and the matriarch of her family. An inspiration to many, a mother to others and a friend to all. She will truly be missed.
Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Francis Klink Jr., son Patrick, daughter Mary, her mother and father and 11 brothers and sisters.
Survived by her children, Stephen (Doria) Klink, Timothy (Donna) Klink, Thomas (Sandy) Klink, Barbra Klink, Mark (Tammi) Klink, Peggy (Dana) Andrews and 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends.
All whose lives Judy touched are invited to St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Ave., Hartland, WI 53029, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with Mass at 1:30 p.m. Masks are required, and services will be live streamed for those who do not wish to attend in person.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Charles’ St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Hartland or AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.