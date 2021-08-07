Jules F. Krivos Jr.
July 12, 1928 — Aug. 2, 2021
Jules F. Krivos Jr. was born July 12, 1928, in Collingswood, N.J.
He was the beloved husband of the late Doris E. Hoopes for 63 years; son of Julius F. Krivos and Mary (Kler); father of Gary (Rita) Krivos, Steven (Bea) Krivos and Claire Usilton; grandfather of Daniel (Sarah) Krivos, Matthew (Tiffany) Krivos, Craig Usilton and Bonnie (Ryan) Hines; great-grandfather of Nolan, Everly and Adelaide; and brother of Gloria (Collins) Lawrence, Lorraine (Milcarek), Evelyn Fitzgerald and Donald Krivos.
He attended Collingswood High School, Camden Catholic High School and Wharton School of Business. His life and work had him living in NJ, PA, MD, VA, NC, SC, GA, FL, IL and WI. He had a lifelong love of cars and children in his life.
Visitation for Jules will be held on Tuesday, August 10, from 12 p.m. noon until the funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Mary’s Parish. A special thanks to Amanda Keller and Jaymie Keelan of Care Wisconsin, Mel Gove and Heidi Bloom of My Choice, and Vitas Hospice for their care.
