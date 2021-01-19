WAUKESHA
Julie A. Mickler (nee Freiberg)
April 20, 1945 - Jan. 14, 2021
Julie A. Mickler (nee Freiberg) of Waukesha died on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Matthews of Pewaukee following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Portage on April 20, 1945, the daughter of Willard and Maida (nee Krentz) Freiberg.
On June 27, 1964, she married David Mickler at Bethel Hill United Methodist Church in New Berlin. Julie attended Columbia Nursing School for one year and then graduated with an accounting degree from WCTC. She worked for Dr. Nolan and Dr. Birch in Waukesha as a receptionist and as the office manage for Oaks Insurance for many years. Her greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren and she cherished the time she spent with them.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 56 years, David of Waukesha; their children, Michelle (Daniel) Sheldon of Waukesha, Jeff Mickler of Kaukauna, and Jared Mickler of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her grandchildren, Matthew Sheldon, Katie (Jonathan Breede) Sheldon and Hannah Mickler. She is further survived by her brother Blair (Mary) Freiberg of Waukesha; sisters-in-law Lissa Freiberg and Cary Freiberg; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant son Mark; father Willard Freiberg; mother, Maida Crown; stepfather Melvin (Bud) Crown; and brothers Greg, Scott and Paul Freiberg.
A celebration of life will be held a later date when its safe to gather.
Memorials in Julie’s name are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.