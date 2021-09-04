Julie Ann Ellis (nee Weber)
March 7, 1960 — Aug. 31, 2021
Julie Ann (Weber) Ellis, age 61, entered into eternal life on August 31, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Oconomowoc on March 7, 1960, to Ned (a scientist at Carnation for 40 years) and Evangeline (a homemaker) Weber.
Julie attended grade school in Oconomowoc and graduated from OHS in 1978. She furthered her education at Mount Mary College, where she graduated in home economics. While being employed at Style Crest Fabrics in New York City and attending Hawthorne Gospel Church, she met Kevin, the love of her life. They were married in 1992 after dating for four years. Together they owned Parker’s Place in Oconomowoc where Kevin is a certified personal trainer. Julie was always encouraging of his work there and his role on the city council in Oconomowoc.
Julie counted her children among her great earthly blessings. She and Kevin welcomed Corbin in 1995, Parker in 1999, and Sydney in 2001. She poured her love into them by being a stay-home mom until their school age. At that time, she went to work for Oconomowoc schools and Kettle Moraine schools where she taught home economics.
Other passions for Julie included sewing and being involved with Spring Creek Church but she never let anything get in the way of following her kids and their school involvements. She tirelessly attended every track meet, band recital, and musical that her kids were involved in. One of the highlights for her was watching Corbin and Parker both win high school state titles in track and field.
She and Kevin were proud to send their kids off to college and continue their encouragement of all three. Corbin attended the University of Wisconsin, where he ran track and field for the Badgers. He graduated as an electrical engineer and is now employed as such. Parker is currently an officer in the Navy after graduating from the Naval Academy. Sydney, their only daughter, is currently studying law at the University of Wisconsin.
Julie will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but she leaves the world a better place in how she blessed every life she touched. She now rests in the arms of her loving Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Harder Funeral Home is assisting the family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Spring Creek Church, N35-W22000 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Julie Ann Weber Ellis family at Waukesha State Bank.