Juliette Marie Welch (nee Beaudoin)
May 20, 1927 - Jan. 19, 2021
Juliette Marie Welch (nee Beaudoin), 93, recently of Dousman, and formerly of Hartland, was born into eternal life on January 19, 2021. She was born on May 20, 1927, in Sanford, Maine, the daughter of Esdras and Laurentine (Hamel) Beaudoin.
Juliette was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert, and her son, Arthur. She entered nursing school at 17 and achieved her degree in nursing by the time she was 20 years old. Robert proposed to Juliette on their third date. It was love at first sight as the sparks flew, but they wisely waited to get married until September 1, 1947. They moved to Rockaway Beach, N.Y., where Robert was attending Pratt Institute to study leather chemistry. Juliette left her career as an RN and they returned to Wisconsin a few years later. They lived in West Allis and New Berlin, before making their longtime home in Hartland, residing there 39 years.
Faith was extremely important to Juliette. For over 40 years, she attended daily Mass, as she believed it was the perfect way to start her day. Juliette’s faith guided her to help others less fortunate. She began her volunteering career at the Center for Blind Children in Milwaukee in 1965. In 1985, she co-founded the Center for Deaf-Blind Persons with her dear friend, Ruth Silver, who was blind and slowly losing her hearing.
She was a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. Teresa of Calcutta in North Lake, and volunteered at the St. Vincent De Paul Store in Oconomowoc, where she developed close friendships with a lovely group of ladies.
Juliette is survived by her four remaining children, Timothy of Rapid City, S.D., Terry (Ann) of Waukesha, Monica (Keith) Everson of Hartford, and Claire of Fontana. She was the loving “Memere” of 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, and the cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Esdras and Laurentine Beaudoin; brothers Raymond, Bernard and Valmore; and sisters, Rita Morin, Claire Tarpinian, and Marthe Ann Haubert.
We regret that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel it necessary to limit the funeral Mass to immediate family only.
We would like to thank all of Juliette’s extended family and friends who enriched her life and allowed her to stay involved for as long as she did. We are very grateful to the residents and staff at Three Pillars’ Compass Point for their friendship and support and the staff at AngelsGrace hospice for taking such good care of mom the last few days of her life. Additionally, the last three years of Juliette’s life, she enjoyed attending Sunday Mass at Saint Bruno Parish in Dousman, with her daughter, Claire. We would like to thank the members of Saint Bruno for making us feel so welcome and loved. She was truly blessed to have such wonderful friends, family and caregivers.
Due to COVID-19, a private funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 5, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish. Please join us via live streaming at www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLEXYb9ni1A&feature=youtu.be
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Deaf-Blind Persons, 8306 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis, WI 53219, or the St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. Teresa of Calcutta, W314-N7462 Highway 83 Hartland, WI 53029.
