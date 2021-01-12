WAUKESHA
Julio ‘Chubby’ Alvarez III
Sept. 20, 1962 - Jan. 9, 2021
Julio “Chubby” Alvarez III of Waukesha died on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 58. He was born on September 20, 1962, in Waukesha, the son of Julio Jr. and Stefana Alvarez (nee Cotton).
He attended Waukesha North High School. On December 31, 1996, he married Christine Marie Medina at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where they were members. She preceded him in death on August 19, 2015. Chubby was a proud owner and operator of several bars and businesses, including Julio’s Pallet Recycling Service (JPRS), Chubby’s on the Strand, Chubby’s on Main St., Chrissy’s on Main, Donny Boys and the Strand Tap. He will be remembered as a hard worker, loving father, son, uncle, great-uncle and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Stefana Cotton; children Julia and Julio Alvarez IV of Waukesha; and siblings Thomas (Lisa Albritton) Alvarez, Ronald (Jennifer Neary) Alvarez, Robert Alvarez, Rosemary (Jimmy) Medina, Anna Marie (Jason) Cleveland and Ramon Alvarez, all of Waukesha. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews Ryan and Andrew Albritton, Courtney Nelson, Lindsay, Thomas M., Michael Alvarez, Jolean, Jimmy, Jenna Medina, Justine Cleveland and Izabella Alvarez; two great-nieces, Ameliana Alvarez and Mya Cleveland; cousins, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to his wife, Christine Alvarez, he was preceded in death by his father, Julio Alvarez Jr.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 818 N. East Ave., Waukesha. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate, face masks/coverings are required and the church will be following strict social distancing protocols.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.