WAUKESHA
June Bjorklund
June 9, 1923 - Jan. 29, 2021
June Bjorklund of Waukesha died Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Masonic Health Care Center in Dousman at the age of 97. She was born on June 9, 1923, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Herbert and Lillian (nee Buntrock) Poetzl.
She proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy in The WAVES during World War II. On November 26, 1949, she married Albin Bjorklund. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 55, where she was past Worthy Matron and Worthy Grand Matron of Wisconsin.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Susan (Scott) Wilson of Colgate along with her grandchildren Carrie (Jason) Stobba and Dan (Julie) Wilson and great-grandson Ben Wilson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albin, in 1976 and her sisters Mardell (Kenneth) Williams and Marilyn (Oliver) Williams.
Services will be held in late summer or early fall 2021.
Memorials in June’s name are appreciated to First Congregational United Church of Christ, 100 E. Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.