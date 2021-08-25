WAUKESHA
June Elizabeth Needles
July 14, 1931 — Aug. 21, 2021
June Elizabeth Needles (nee Kirsch), 90, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 21, 2021, at Angels-Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Born in Milwaukee on July 14, 1931, to Robert Kirsch Sr. and Mary (Wilson) Kirsch, June was an active participant involved in the communities around her.
From her days at Messmer High School, to her years as an active Messmer alumna; a dedicated mother; Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader; hall monitor at Waukesha South High School; and later in life serving as a beloved ambassador to her building at Brookfield Highlands Senior Apartments, June touched many lives and was loved by all.
She met Richard (Dick) Needles, the love of her life, at Line Material in Milwaukee where they both worked. They married in 1955 and spent 50 amazing years dancing together through life as man and wife, until Dick's death in 2006. After being told they couldn't have children, they were happily surprised and blessed with five children, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren! June’s hobbies included knitting, sewing, crafting, shopping, playing cards, and watching football, in addition to spending time with family and friends. Her love for organizing activities and planning parties was rivaled only by her love of holding babies — her own and others’! June made everyone feel loved and important, and was known for her strong faith, kind heart, short stature, and famous hamburger buns and butterhorns!
She was welcomed into heaven by loved ones who preceded her in death, including her loving husband, Dick; her parents, Bob and Mary; sister, Margie Ehmke; two brothers, Robert Jr. and Russ; and her 12 brothers- and sisters-in-law.
She is survived, and will be greatly missed, by her children Nancie (Tom) Chmielewski, Carrie (Greg) Wagner, Julie (Ken) Orrell, Rick (Laura) Needles and Dan (Kathy) Needles; her 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Marlene Teeter, Carol Schulls, Candy Constable and Jeanette Kraemer; many treasured nieces and nephews; and lots of dear friends.
Visitation for June will be held on Friday, August 27, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a Catholic funeral service to follow at 4:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th St., Milwaukee, WI 53220. While masks are not required unless you are unvaccinated, we do kindly recommend that you wear one.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Messmer High School, 742 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53206, or The Salvation Army of Waukesha County, 445 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188, are appreciated.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 414-282-4050 or visit online at www.maxsass.com.