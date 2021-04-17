WAUKESHA/PAINESVILLE, OHIO
June Lee Barnes
Dec. 31, 1932 — April 14, 2021
June Lee Barnes of Waukesha and Painesville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2021 at the age of 88. She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, on December 31, 1932, the daughter of Thomas and Floy (nee McCray) Dever. On May 26, 1956, she married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Barnes and they eventually settled in Ohio. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2017. Bob and June lived in Waukesha for 23 years before moving to Painesville, OH in 2005, where they lived until their return to the Waukesha area just prior to Bob’s passing. June was a member of First Baptist Church of Waukesha and First Baptist Church of Painesville where she loved being involved. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her friends and family.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Thomas (Elizabeth) Barnes of East Troy, her daughter, Byschelle Jesberger of Highland Heights, OH; and her grandchildren, Colin Barnes, Julia (fiancée Max Schweiner) Barnes, Samuel Barnes, Claire and Adam Jesberger, Colleen McVey and Ari (Eric) Willhoite; and one great-grandchild on the way. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
The family will hold a private service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home in Waukesha. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Bob, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations in June’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
