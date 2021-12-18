June Theresa (Krafczyk) Keller
June 12, 1933 - Oct. 15, 2021
June Theresa (Krafczyk) Keller entered this world quietly on June 12, 1933. She left this world for a “better place” on October 15, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee to Alfred B and Theresa V Krafczyk. She was the second born child of three (older sister Carole and younger brother Fred). At a young age, she helped take care of her older sister who passed away at the age of 8.
June was known from youth on as friendly, intelligent, soft spoken, possessor of a great heart, and above all, dependable. Many of the neighbors (in those days they were family) counted on June as a babysitter and sometimes tutor to their children. Funny enough, from early youth, the Kaffee Klatsches over the back fences discussed June and how quiet and mild she was. Her mother Theresa was afraid and said when Fred Keller proposed, “June will not be able to stand up for herself.” Looking back, her mother should never have fretted over that possibility. Never fear! June handled mostly everyone very well.
June was a wonderful person. She was direct and critically humorous. She made comments that were somewhat “realistic” but tinged with sarcasm. She said what she thought. Her many friends also included close relationships with childhood schoolmates, neighbors, and extended family. She so cherished friends and family.
June always made sure the people around her had enough to eat and were comfortable. “What do you want to eat?” was a common phrase. “What do you want to eat for Christmas next year?” was also common Ñ she was a planner, too. June’s primary vocation was to take care of the home and children, but she also worked at Allis Chalmers, Sussex Sentry, National Trophy and Antique Cupboard. Working together with her husband, Fred, she helped manage their “railroad salvage” business of repackaging products damaged in shipment. She was involved with the Ladies of St. James Church for many years, a member/director of the Sussex Lisbon Historical Society, and vice president of the Sussex Lioness Club. She also served as club treasurer of the Pauline Haass Library.
From the day that June and Fred moved to Sussex, the Keller backyard was the attraction for the town. It was the site to go to, and they were the mentors, coaches, providers of food and drinks, available shoulders, and whatever else the youths needed. She loved watching and hearing the countless basketball games played on the backyard court. She and Fred attended many sporting events involving children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frederick H. Keller; brother Fred Krafczyk (Raylene); and dear sister-in-law Cindy Duer. She is also survived by her four children, Craig (Kari), Carol (Mike) Fosdick, Catherine and Curt (Kim). She has 11 grandchildren, Jenny, Jimmy, Jessica, Mark, Mike, Erik, Melissa, Kianna, Kariss, Kaylee and Kieran. She also has 10 great grandchildren, Sophie, Stella June, Melanie June, Michael, Keller, Leia, Javier, Pablo, Jackson and Cole, and has many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 7, at St. James Catholic Church, W220-N6588 Town Line Road, Menomonee Falls, WI, from 9 a.m. until the memorial Mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers or money, please send donations to the Sussex Lisbon Area Historical Society SLAHS Inc, P.O. Box 2, Sussex, WI 53089.
Schmidt & Bartelt-A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Sussex is serving the family. For more information, call 262-246-4774 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.