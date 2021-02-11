Justen B. Deja
Justen B. Deja, age 34, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. Justen was born on June 5, 1986 in Oconomowoc.
Justen is survived by his mother, Lori Chipman; his siblings, Austin Stoll, Braydon Glider Dotter and Amara Chipman; his grandfathers, William Deja and Steve Derdowski; his uncles and aunts, Todd Dotter, Kari and Josh Tetzlaff, and Catherine Deja; his cousins, Hunter Dotter, Jada and Dylan Tetzlaff and Elli and Liam March; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, William Deja; and his grandparents, Larry and Mardelle Dotter, Pam Deja and Sandra Derdowski. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:11 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue.
“For those I love, I will sacrifice.”
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is assisting the family and can be reached at 262-567-4457.