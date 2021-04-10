Rain likely. High 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: April 10, 2021 @ 2:12 pm
WAUKESHA
Karen Celeste (Emrick) Bartel
Karen Celeste (Emrick) Bartel, of Waukesha, found eternal peace April 5, 2021.
Service arrangements are pending at Church and Chapel in Waukesha and will be announced next week.