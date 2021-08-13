WEST ALLIS
Karen June Gale
Feb. 11, 1948 - July 21, 2021
Karen June Gale (nee Rath), age 73, of West Allis, went home to join her family in heaven on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was born in Waukesha County, attended Mukwonago schools and lived in Mukwonago most of her life, most recently moving to West Allis with her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathalena Gale; granddaughter, Rebecca Gainer; and great-granddaughters, Hazel and Willow. She is further survived by siblings, Patricia (Michael) DeMares, Margaret (Ernest) Perkins, Daniel (Sherry), Kurt (Donna), Carrie Kuranda and Jennifer, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Gale; daughters, Andrea and Christina; brother-in-law, Stanley Kuranda; and parents, John and Virginia (Dailey) Rath.
Karen enjoyed playing bingo, euchre, cribbage and spending time with her family.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 14, at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in East Troy.