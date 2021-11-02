WAUKESHA
Karen Louise Kettler-Riemer
Sept. 20, 1943 - Oct. 21, 2021
Karen Louise Kettler-Riemer, 78, of Waukesha, died on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
Karen was born in Cuba City, Wisconsin, on September 20, 1943, the daughter of Clinton and Delta Kettler. She graduated from Platteville High School and then attended the University of Wisconsin, Platteville, where she graduated in June of 1965 with a teaching degree. Karen taught kindergarten in Waukesha from 1965 until 1970. In January of 1982, she was married to Michael (Mick) Riemer and they made their home in Waukesha. She then took a job at Sears & Roebuck at Brookfield Square from 1970 thru 2002 until her retirement, where she worked first in sales and then managed the display department. Karen enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, reading a multitude of magazines, writing poems, playing dominos with her “forever best friends,” spending time with her family, and never, never turned down an opportunity to go to a good garage sale.
She was a long time member of the First English Lutheran Church in Platteville.
Karen is survived by two stepchildren, Michael (Billie) Riemer and Michelle (Steve) Kaczorowski; grandchildren, Ty and Evelyn Riemer, Joe (Autumn) Kaczorowski, and Jake, Kelly, and Kaden Kaczorowski; great-grandson, Leo Kaczorowski; her siblings, Marvin (Ilene) Kettler, Anita (Wayne) Carns, Dan (Ann) Kettler, Sue Kettler, Faye Kettler and Phil Kettler; sister-in-law, Bev Kettler; brothers and sister-in-law, Jim and Pam Riemer, Don Riemer, Jim (Rookie) Harrits; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews all of whom loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mick, in 2005; her parents, Clinton and Delta Kettler; brother Wayne Kettler; nephew Ben Kettler; and great-niece Kasi Kettler.
Karen was a kind and loving person who always saw the best in everyone. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. We love you Karen.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. (noon), on Saturday, November 6, at Melby Funeral Home, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Karen L. Riemer Memorial Fund.
The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory of Platteville, 608-348-2121, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.