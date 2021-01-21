Karen Marie Newton (nee Larson)
May 8, 1942 - Jan. 19, 2021
Karen Marie Newton (nee Larson), age 78, went home to be with her Lord on January 19, 2021. She was born in St. Paul, Minn., on May 8, 1942, to Robert and Katherine Larson.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Roger; daughter Laura (Duane) Reusch; grandchildren Canton, Raymond and Everett; foster son Dyno Hin and his daughter Angelina; siblings Barbara (Robert) Bergum and Richard (Carolyn) Larson; nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as many other family and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Newton; her parents; and brother Roger Larson.
Karen was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she had such wonderful memories of time spent with her parents, family, friends and favorite grandparents. She had such a happy start to life, surrounded by loving family. She and her family moved a couple times before settling in Green Bay when she was a senior in high school. That is when she met her future husband, Roger. She attended Carroll College and earned a bachelor’s degree in education, married Roger, the love of her life, moved to Pittsburgh for four years, then to Two Rivers for five years, and finally settled in Brookfield with a family of her own. She later moved to Hartland and then to Oconomowoc, where she was closer to her church and many friends. Karen’s first priority was always family. She stayed home with her daughters until they were in school and then she started teaching. She so enjoyed teaching and the children always loved her. Children were a treasure to her and every moment was a teachable moment. She ended her teaching career at WCTC teaching adult basic education and her passion was family literacy. She always looked to help others whether it was a student or someone that came across her path. Serving her Lord was equal in priorities, she truly embodied what it means to be a reliable servant of the Lord. She loved to sing in the church choir, sing to her grandchildren, serve in her church, serve in her community and especially serve up all kinds of love on her grandchildren, family and all of her dear friends. Karen was generous with all the things she could be generous with: time, energy, love, charity and wisdom. In so many ways she will be missed. Her loving smile will live always in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Karen’s name can be made out to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for the Kikatiti or Haiti Service Projects, 145 E. Lisbon Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, and Family Promise of Waukesha County, P.O. Box 66, Waukesha, WI 53187.
A private service will be held for the family and limited friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
