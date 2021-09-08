Karen Mary Johnson (nee Burgett)
July 2, 1950 - Sept. 3, 2021
Karen Mary Johnson (nee Burgett) was born on July 2, 1950, to Mary and David Burgett, and passed away unexpectedly September 3, 2021. She was married to her best friend, Al Johnson, for 42 years and she had one daughter, Kim (Scott) Lindsay. Karen proudly served her country in the Marine Corps and worked as a registered nurse who worked as the Director of Health Services GLS, formally ODTC, in Summit for nearly 30 years before retiring and enjoying their time in Door County. Past president of the Delafield Lioness Club and an active member of the Delafield Legion Post 196 and was an avid sports fan who loved supporting her Al the Plumbers softball teams along with the Milwaukee Brewers. If there was one thing Karen loved the most, it was her grandsons Tyler and Zach and her times spent with family and friends. In addition to her husband Al, Karen is survived by her daughter, Kim; stepchildren, Jill (Tom) Geb and Sheldon (Karen) Johnson; her siblings, Sharon Burgett, David (Mary) Burgett, Linda Rodriguez and Brenda (Todd) Wildrick. She is further survived by her two grandsons, Tyler and Zach.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister Susie. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home in Hartland on Saturday, September 11, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until a memorial service at 11 a.m. conducted by Chaplain Neil Rand followed by full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Delafield-Summit Lions Club in her honor. Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.