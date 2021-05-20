Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Semo
Kathleen “Kathy” Semo of Eagleville left her earthly world on May 16, 2021, at the age of 72.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph Semo. She was the beloved mother of Carrie (Ricky Cervantes) Patterson; stepmother of Robert Semo, Susan Archer, Peggy Semo, and Sandra Semo; proud and loving grandma of Mackenzie, Joey, Chelsea, Jason, Brandon, and Shawn; great-grandma of Calvin and Isaac. She is further survived by her sisters Diane (Mike) Mather, Sue (Jim) Stefanski, and Jeannette Brunner and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister Sharon Shave.
Kathy lived all her life on Eagle Spring Lake. She enjoyed all lake life has to offer, especially fishing.
She spent her working years at Sentry Foods, making caramel apples at Patterson Orchards, then retired from East Troy School District as a head cook. She made some dear friends while working as “Lunch Lady.”
Kathy loved to play bingo, watch her sports, listen to old country music, and talk with her sisters. She was a great cook and loved to prepare food for all the family functions.
Many weekends were spent with her granddaughter Mackenzie, who was very helpful to her “Grams.” They enjoyed baking and playing games together.
Kathy will be dearly missed by so many.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Saturday, May 22, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Jericho Cemetery in Eagle.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services, Mukwonago, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.