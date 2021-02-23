Kathleen L. Wicklund
Oct. 21, 1937 - Feb. 22, 2021
Kathleen Lydia Wicklund passed away Feb. 22, 2021, at the age of 83 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Bruce Wicklund. She is survived by seven children and their spouses.
She was preceded in death by her son Todd Wicklund.
Kathleen is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha., with services at 6 p.m. Burial on Saturday, Feb. 27, will be private.
Please visit Church and Chapel website at www.churchandchapel.com for complete obit and live streaming info or call 262-827-0659.