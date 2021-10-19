Kathleen M. Arndt
Kathleen M. Arndt reunited with her husband, Louis, and son Thom Sr., on Sunday, October 17, 2021, age 94.
She is survived by her special daughter-in-law, Kristine (Mike) Reilly; grandchildren, Dr. Thom Arndt, Jr. and Natalie (Nick) Schmitt; great-granddaughters, Harper and Ruby; sister-in-law, Emilie Schmidt of Florida; and brother-in-law, Mike Rebarchek of Texas. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Ruth (nee Babington) Schmidt; three sisters, Alice (John) Rosandich, Jean (Donald) Holder and Karen Rebarchek; and one brother, Walter Schmidt.
Kathleen taught school in Waukesha for many years. After retirement she and Louie spent winters in Florida. Together they enjoyed gardening, golf and fishing. They were longtime members of Galilee Lutheran Church. Kathleen loved playing cards, especially sheepshead.
Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072, on Thursday, October 21, from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Funeral service at 5 p.m. Burial will be held privately at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Galilee Lutheran Church, N24-W26430 Crestview Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072, or a charity of your choice.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.