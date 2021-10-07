OCONOMOWOC
Kathleen M. Kerr
Oct. 20, 1942 - Sept. 28, 2021
Kathleen M. Kerr, age 78, of Oconomowoc and Sanibel Island, Fla., passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on September 28, 2021. She was born on October 20, 1942, to Orville and Erna Kaiser.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her loving husband, David; daughter Denise Shaw; son-in-law Russel Margraf; her parents; brother Richard Kaiser; and other relatives.
Proud mother to Deborah Margraf and Darcy (Fritz) Sherman and second mom to granddaughter Christine Shaw. Further survived by her grandchildren Christine Shaw (Jerry Benn), Joshua Kerr (Amanda Pritchard), Ashley (Kirk) Ressler, Rachel Hartling, Brittany (Derek) Kling, Rebecca Margraf, and Caysie (Mike) Bruss; 12 great-grandchildren; her long time significant other and partner, Jerry Bayer; sister Diane Pease; and many other relatives and friends.
A 1960 graduate of Arrowhead High School, Kathleen married her high school sweetheart David on January 26, 1961. She went on to raise three daughters and worked part time as a bank teller helping her husband grow their family business, State Bank of Hartland, later known as Suburban State Bank.
Kathleen got great joy in spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren that never failed to make her laugh, and getting together with her many friends both here locally and on Sanibel.
She had loved to travel internationally and was known to fly between Wisconsin and Florida monthly. She enjoyed sitting on the beach reading or just watching the water. Kathleen attended many Broadway plays, loved rooting for the Packers, going to Brewers games and watching Wisconsin Badgers football. She would look forward to the next trip, party, date night with Jerry or just happy hour with friends. Full of sparkle and bling, you always knew when she was in the room. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A celebration of life open house will be held on Saturday, October 9, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Schwefel’s Restaurant in Oconomowoc. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Scleroderma Foundation, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.