MADISON
Kathleen Mary Rand (Bastian)
Nov. 3 1954 — Feb. 25, 2021
Heaven has received another beautiful angel. Kathleen Mary Rand (Bastian), age 66, of Madison, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021, at Meriter Hospital after a brave battle with health and lung issues.
She was born to eternal life on November 3, 1954, in Brookfield, the proud daughter of Grant and Joan (Zahores) Bastian.
She was married to the love of her life David Rand on October 1, 1983, In Waukesha.
After graduating Brookfield High School, Kathy worked at J.C. Penney’s, Wisconsin Telephone, and University of Wisconsin-Madison in the Genetics and the Natural Resources Institute (NRI) departments. She was active in many UW activities, including season patrons to the UW football and UW men’s hockey. She was active in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority (international women’s friendship network) for many years.
Kathy found pleasure in making treats and desserts to share at work or someone’s home. She loved to decorate for the holidays and make handmade cards for everyone. She also loved volunteering for Gilda’s Club and the Salvation Army. She had a selfless love for others.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Dave; brother Grant Jr. (Nancy) of Dousman; her sister Mary Kay (Ron) Palmer of New Berlin; sisters-in-law, Sherri (Michael) of Eden, Utah, and Carla Rand of Belmont; many truly loved nieces and nephews; and a host of long-time friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Joan (Zahores) Bastian; father-in-law, Donald Rand of Lancaster; and a brother in-law John Rand of Belmont.
A memorial service will be held at Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Wednesday, March 3, at 2 p.m. Friends may greet the family from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be made to the family to purchase a memorial tree in honor of Kathy.
Peacefully sleeping, resting at last. The world’s weary trouble and trials are past. In silence she suffered, in patience she bore. ‘Til God called her home to suffer no more.
We will forever love you, Kathy.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, (608) 238-3434, is serving the family. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
