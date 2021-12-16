OCONOMOWOC
Kathleen Spuhler
Jan. 8, 1952 - Oct. 22, 2021
Friday the 13th of August 2021 was a fateful day for Kathy. While enjoying a beautiful morning with family at the lake up north - moments after being thrilled by a loon taking off just a few feet away - Kathy suffered a totally unexpected, life-changing stroke. Flown by helicopter to the Marshfield Clinic Medical Center, she spent the next two months struggling to recover her speech, balance and movement. Everyone was amazed at her progress and hopeful for a good recovery! Then tragically, she suffered a second stroke and left us way too soon.
Kathy was a lifelong resident of the Oconomowoc area. She graduated from St. Jerome School and OHS, and earned degrees from WCTI and Carroll College. She worked many years at Brownberry Ovens, where she happily met her hiking/biking/life partner, Henry McHalsky.
Kathy loved getting out into nature and moving, whether it was hiking the Ice Age Trail, hunting morels, windsurfing in Lake Country, bicycling (sometimes 30 miles at a time in her prime) or swimming (she especially loved the challenge of cold water!) ... oh yes, sailing, skiing, iceskating and snowshoeing, too. She also enjoyed spending time with cats and dogs, crossword puzzles and kind people.
We had planned to share many more years with Kathy and miss her terribly. Our sadness is lightened knowing she was able to donate life as an organ donor (which complemented her many years as a blood donor).
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Russ and Marion Spuhler. She leaves behind her best friend and companion in life, Henry; her loving sister, Maureen; brother-in-law, John Morris; and “niece” Abby.
Donations can be made in Kathy’s name to the nature or animal charity of your choice or loonproject.org/donate/.
We will be forever grateful to all of the amazing people at the Marshfield Clinic, who despite being in the middle of this year’s tragic hospital/health care crisis, treated her with outstanding care and compassion.