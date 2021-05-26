WAUKESHA
Katlyn J. Pericak
Dec. 14, 1995 - May 20, 2021
Katlyn J. Pericak of Waukesha passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Katlyn was born on December 14, 1995, in Menomonee Falls, to Patti (nee Hill) and Steven Pericak.
In addition to her parents, Katlyn is survived by her brother Jacob Pericak and maternal grandparents, Sidney and Bonnie Hill. She is also survived by her cat, Zeke; father’s partner, Beth Lohmann; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends that are family.
Katlyn was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Erv and Dorothy Pericak.
Katlyn was a very artistic and creative person who loved country music, especially Taylor Swift, and thrived on going to country music concerts. Katlyn’s passion was animals, especially horses, cats and dogs and she adored pet sitting. Katlyn could often be found out walking in search of Pokemon Go.
Spring Time by Katlyn in Second Grade (2004)
April Showers
Bring May Flowers
And bugs that give you hugs.
Bees and fleas
Zooming around weeds.
Flowers are blooming
And bees are zooming.
Spring is wonderful;
It can be thunderful.
I LOVE SPRING!
The visitation and funeral will be held at RiverGlen Christian Church on Thursday, May 27, from 2 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service at RiverGlen Christian Church, S31-W30601 Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189.
Donations in Katlyn’s name to one or both of the following non-profit organizations are appreciated:
Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha (HAWS), 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188; or Portal, Inc. (a non-profit that enhances opportunities for people with disabilities), 1015 Cedar Creek Road, P.O. BOX 65, Grafton, WI 53024.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family.