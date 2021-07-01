Kay Zirkel
June 5, 1941 - June 20, 2021
Kay Zirkel, age 80, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace surrounded by her family and friends on June 20th, 2021. She was so happy to have just celebrated her 80th birthday on June 5th. Kay is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Bob; her children Julie (Andrew) Naumann of Oconomowoc and Jennifer (David) Jaeckle of Delafield; Bob’s children Tom (Sommai), Mike (Coni) and Teresa Zirkel. Her grandchildren Emily (Lukas) Brockway, Erik Naumann, Grant Naumann, Austin Jaeckle, Hailey Jaeckle, Ryan Zirkel and Phoenix Zirkel. Her sibling Ben (Sandie) VanKorn. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Kay was proceeded by death by her mom (Florence Pankow) and her dad (Ben VanKorn), her nephew, Ben VanKorn Jr. and the loving father of Julie and Jennifer, Duane Glickman.
Everyone who knew her loved her. Kay enjoyed her studies at Carroll University where she majored in Education. Kay was a beloved teacher in the Oconomowoc School District for over 30 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Her favorite things to do were reading books to her grandchildren, going on adventures, boat rides on Silver Lake and Okauchee, lunches out at fun restaurants and getting her hair done at Hair Benders.
Kay and Bob loved to travel together. Their favorite destinations were going to Colorado, Paris and Hawaii. Kay and Bob were both happy to have found love again later in life. They both felt very blessed. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A private family celebration will be held at Delafield Presbyterian Church.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.