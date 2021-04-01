Hot Springs Village, Ark.
Kean F. Kemnitz
March 26, 1948 - March 25, 2021
Kean F. Kemnitz of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, formerly Oconomowoc, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the age of 72.
Kean was born March 26, 1948, in Milwaukee. Early in his childhood he moved with his family to the Oconomowoc area. After graduating from Oconomowoc High School, Kean was a journeyman carpenter before starting his own construction management business - Professional Consultants, Inc.; serving as president for over 30 years.
Kean is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Susan Kemnitz (nee Vogt); son Chad (Kelly) Kemnitz, son Wade (Amy) Kemnitz; siblings Kirt (Connie) Kemnitz, Klaire (Bill) Blunck, Karl (Bonnie) Kemnitz; and grandchildren Cheyenne and Lucas Kemnitz and Nathan and Nicole Kemnitz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wynn and Fran Kemnitz, and sister Kay Rouse. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kean’s name to Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc or the Humane Animal Welfare Society (H.A.W.S.) of Waukesha County are appreciated.