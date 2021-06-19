MILWAUKEE
Keith Alan Master
Feb. 4, 1952 — June 15, 2021
Keith Alan Master was born to eternal life on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the age of 69 years.
Keith is lovingly survived by his stepmother, Betty Master; sisters Darlene (Ben) Mannix and Linda (Bob) Seminara; brother Ken (Debbie) Master; former wife and friend, Karen Master; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Elaine Master.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 22, from 12 p.m. until time of
service at 1 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.