Keith ‘Leo’ Hickok
Jan. 19, 1943 — Dec. 18, 2020
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandpa, and friend, Leo Hickok, who passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, after a courageous two-month battle with various medical issues.
He was born in Green Bay on Jan. 19, 1943, and was a proud graduate of Premontre High School. He later attended UW-Oshkosh, where he earned a degree in education and started a career as a high school Latin teacher. He briefly left teaching to work in the computer field and later combined his two loves into one, teaching computer applications at WCTC. After retirement, he spent 20 years with Waukesha YMCA supporting members and his friends.
He was an organ transplant recipient in 1993, which gave him an extra 27 years of life, thanks to the transplant team at Froedtert Hospital. After transplant, all he wanted was to see his boys graduate college and hopefully hold his first grandchild. He was blessed to do all of that and so much more. He was able to welcome two daughters-in-law into the family, enjoy all five of his grandkids, be a major part of their lives, and see three of them enter college with two soon to graduate high school!
Leo loved connecting with people, was able to talk with anyone, and at some point, would undoubtedly have them laughing. He had a passion for teaching and enjoyed challenging his mind with word games. The consummate educator, he loved supporting kids as they grew, often attending events to watch his children, grandchildren, and even the children of friends and relatives, play sports or perform in the arts.
Leo is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen Hickok (nee Gerbensky); sons Mark (Heidi) Hickok, Scott Hickok and Alan (Kim) Hickok; and grandchildren Kelsey, Andrew, Ryan, Abby and Kayla. He is further survived by his sister, Sr. Alice Marie Hickok, beloved brother- and sister- in-laws, nieces and nephew, and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlyn and Marie Hickok, and sister Phyllis Kobriger.
Private services will be held January 4, at 12:30 p.m., which will be streamed online so family and friends can participate safely; please go to www.beckerritter.com to view Leo’s services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County are appreciated. In Leo’s honor, we also encourage people to consider organ donation.
