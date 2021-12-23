OCONOMOWOC
Keith R. Janscha
Keith R. Janscha passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the age of 62. He is survived by his nieces Tina Jackman (David Rolowicz), Kaitlin (Devin) Olson, Sarah Cook, Samantha Strecker, and Klairice Strecker; his nephew Scott Roger Brooks II; and 7 great-nieces and nephews. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Keith had many hobbies and interests but he really was a people person. For over 25 years he worked as the overnight customer service attendant for PDQ, (now Kwik Trip) in Delafield. He was always quick with a joke or to offer comfort and a hug to those in distress. His bold attitude and infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew him.
Services are still pending at this time. A celebration of life will take place at some point in January 2022. If you’d like to find out those details, you can email his niece Tina, jackmantina@yahoo.com.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services, 121 S. Cross St.,
Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.