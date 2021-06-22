BALTIMORE, MD.
Kelly B. Swickard
March 9, 1971 — June 10, 2021
Kelly B. Swickard, 50, passed away on Thursday June 10, 2021, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. She was born March 9, 1971, in Waukesha, the daughter of Robert and Mary Ann (nee Marone) Farner. On October 21, 2006, she married Patrick Swickard in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
A lifelong learner, Kelly graduated with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Arizona, then went on to obtain master’s degrees in archaeology, art history, and library sciences from University College London, the University of Arizona, and the University of Wisconsin, respectively. She worked at places such as the Georgia O’Keefe Museum in Santa Fe, Cardinal Stritch University, Maryland Institute College of Art, and Project Muse at Johns Hopkins University. She is a published author, co-authoring a chapter on Zines, a subject about which she cared deeply. She was active in the cataloging community and spoke at conferences on the topic. Her interactions with library users and researchers drove her to focus on findability and accessibility of resources through clear and organized data.
Kelly was a humble, generous person who loved her family and friends. Her cat Dahlia was dear to her. She was an advocate for the marginalized and displayed this in word and deed, volunteering for causes that meant the most to her.
From high school and college to the current day, Kelly loved art and music.
She spent her free time going to art exhibits, music venues and brew pubs. She lived in Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, London and Maryland, and she traveled even further. She recently received her dual citizenship with Italy and was excited about the prospect of moving there with Patrick someday.
She will be immensely missed by her husband, Patrick Swickard of Baltimore; her parents, Robert and Mary Ann Farner of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; her brothers, Robert Farner Jr. of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and Kevin (Jennifer) Farner of Victoria, Minnesota; mother-in-law, Patricia Ann Foltz of Brazil, Indiana; and sister-in-law Jerra (Chance) Uhl of Pendleton, Indiana.
She is further survived by her nephews William and James and her niece Ruthie. Visitation will take place on Monday, June 28, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials in Kelly’s name are appreciated to her areas of interest/advocacy: Natural History Society of Maryland
https://www.marylandnature.org/getinvolved/donate/; Bookthing, free book donation program in Baltimore, https://bookthing.org/donate/; Baltimore Jewelry Center, https://www.baltimorejewelrycenter.org/donate; or it Gets Better Project, https://give.itgetsbetter.org/give/250737/#!/donation/checkout.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.