HARTLAND
Kelly Burnett
Jan. 6, 1989 - Oct. 25, 2021
Kelly Burnett of Hartland passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the age of 32. She was born on January 6, 1989, to Thomas and Jackie (nee DuPree) Pinzl.
At a young age Kelly knew she wanted to help others which led to her passion as a teacher and paraprofessional. She went to UW-Whitewater and went on to work as a therapist for the Wisconsin Early Autism Project. For the last five years, she worked for Silver Lake Intermediate School in Oconomowoc as a paraprofessional. Kelly strived to inspire every child she had the opportunity to come across and see their full potential. She brought happiness wherever she went and encouraged everyone to cherish their differences. Kelly loved her family more than anything and was always there if they needed anything. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, a passionate special needs teacher and ray of sunshine and so much more. While at home, she enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable garden.
She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Thomas, and their three beloved sons, Max, Luca and Benny; and her parents, Jackie and Bob Pinzl. Kelly is the dear sister to Robby Pinzl, Tom Pinzl and Christina (Tim) Kline and stepsister to Emily (Mitch) Jussila. She is further survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Shari Burnett; brothers-in-law Andy (Kim) Burnett and Dan (Becca) Burnett; sister-in-law Katie Burnett; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Pinzl; grandmother, Elaine Pinzl; and infant son, Noah.
Visitation will take place on Friday, November 5, from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial service, all to be held at RiverGlen Church, S31-W30601 Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189. A GoFundMe has been established to assist the Burnett family. Donations can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kellys-family-with-final-expenses.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.