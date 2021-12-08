WAUKESHA
Kelly E. Pipp
Kelly E. Pipp (Nee Crawford) of Waukesha passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the age of 41 years. She was the loving mother of James Lawrence Pipp; beloved daughter of Mary B. (nee Hafemeister) and James W. Crawford Ill; and sister of Robert (Erin) Crawford. She also was aunt to Cheyenne (Adam) Dellomodarme, Logan, Skylar, and Paige Crawford, Sabyn and Giovani Crisalli, Delilah and Zoey Pipp; and niece of Lyn Russell, Elizabeth Crawford-Ritchie and Lillian Price. She was lifelong friend of Shelley (Nick) Patnaude and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A graduate of Elm Grove Lutheran and Catholic Memorial High School, she worked for 10 years at the Boston Store in Brookfield and 9 years at The Sleep Wellness Institute at the CPAP2GO in Waukesha.
Kelly will be remembered for her unique sense of humor. If there was a theme song
for Kelly’s life it would have been Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kelly’s name to one of the following charities: Gary Sinise Foundation, Angels at Risk or Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
A celebration of Kelly’s Life is being planned for mid-January. For updates, please visit our website: www.churchandchapel.com.