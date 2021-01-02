EAST TROY
Kendall T. Des Jardin Jr.
Kendall T. Des Jardin Jr. of East Troy was born into eternal life on December 27, 2020, at the age of 82.
He is survived by his loving wife Nancy (nee Anderson) of 30 years; loving step-dad of James Allen of Whitewater and Kim (Bruce) Pontel of Harshaw; and proud uncle of Daniel (Lisa) Des Jardin, Jeff (LaDonna) Des Jardin, John Des Jardin, Kris (Christian) Valencia, and Brian (Sandra) Des Jardin. He is further survived by a brother, Philip (Ann) Des Jardin, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David Des Jardin, and a step-son, Steven Allen.
Kendall was a proud farmer. He worked for Sawyers Meat Market for many years and then went on to be a meat Inspector for the State of Wisconsin, retiring at the age of 70. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Whitewater and the Milwaukee Yacht Club. He loved farming, fishing, sailing, and his furry little companion, Katie. He will be greatly missed.
Special thank you to his caring doctors, nursing staff and AngelsGrace Hospice Care.
Funeral services will be held for Kendall at a later date.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.