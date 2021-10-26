WAUKESHA
Kenneth D. Biefeld
Kenneth D. Biefeld, age 80, of Waukesha died of pancreatic cancer on October 19, 2021.
Ken is survived by his wife, Nancy (nee Mansfield); his sister, Patti (Kathy); his children, Matt (Stacey), Mark (Jennifer); his grandchildren, Justin (Lindsay), Nathaniel, Jarrett, Melissa; nieces and nephews and other family members. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Pearl (nŽe Lindemann); his brother, Gerald; sister-in- law, Irene, and his stepson, Robert.
Ken was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church for around 50 years. Ken organized church basketball leagues for 7th- and 8th-graders; he also organized adult softball leagues for surrounding churches. Ken graduated from Watertown High School. Ken worked for National Food Stores in management and later was in upper management for Kohl’s Food Stores for decades in the Milwaukee area.
A funeral is scheduled for Friday, October 29, 2021. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 20275 Davidson Road, Waukesha. The service will immediately follow the visitation. All are welcome to celebrate Ken’s life.
In lieu of flowers donations to St. John’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Church and Chapel is serving the family. For more information, visit www.churchandchapel.com or call 262-549-9100.