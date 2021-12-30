Kenneth E. Domurath
Kenneth E. Domurath went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at age 76. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen E.; loving father of Sarah (Vineet) Wadhwa; proud grandfather of Alex, Ryan and Andrew; and dear brother of the late Juliana (Carl) Rotta and the late Patricia (the late Terry) Zurbuchen. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local food bank.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.